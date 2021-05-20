Man and teen, 16, die after shooting erupts at Chicago store

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a man caught in the crossfire when shots were fired inside a store was killed along with a 16-year-old boy who had fired into the business. Chicago police say the teen fired shots Wednesday night into Big Salem’s Food Mart on the city’s South Side while apparently targeting two males inside the business. That pair returned fire, striking the teen in the abdomen and neck, and also striking a 49-year-old man who was inside the store in the neck and head. Police say the boy and the man were taken to a hospital and both were pronounced dead.