Lawyer for mom jailed in son’s slaying requests mental check

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An attorney is requesting a mental health evaluation for a Kentucky mother charged with murder in the death of her 10-year-old son whose body was found in the trunk of her car. The attorney for Kaitlin R. Higgins asked a judge Tuesday to order a mental health evaluation to determine whether the defendant is competent to stand trial. According to an arrest warrant, officers found Higgins on the blood-stained porch of a home in April. They opened her car’s trunk to find the child’s body. Higgins’ attorney alleges she doesn’t understand the proceedings against her, among other issues showing she’s not mentally fit for trial.