Largest container ship hits East Coast as ports see surge

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — The CMA CGM Marco Polo has docked in New Jersey and set a record for the largest container ship to call on the East Coast. It’s three-and-a-half football fields long and can tote the equivalent of more than 16,000 20-foot-long containers. Its visit to New Jersey and other East Coast ports underscores both the surging volume handled by ports nationwide as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease, as well as the billions of dollars spent by port systems to accommodate these larger ships. Since the height of the pandemic, monthly container volume at the 10 busiest U.S. ports has surpassed 2019 levels, according to statistics compiled by the U.S. Department of Transportation.