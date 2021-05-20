Here’s how you can provide input on the next Police Chief, Fire Chief in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford provided an update on the search for a new Police Chief and Fire Chief.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the city says the Fire and Police Commission recently retained Industrial/Organizational Solutions to help with the recruitment and evaluation of candidates for both positions.

As part of the selection process, the city wants your input on what qualifications or experience prospective candidates should have.

Written comments can be submitted via email to RockfordFD@iosolutions.com for comments on the Fire Chief or RockfordPD@iosolutions.com on comments for the Police Chief.

After candidates for both positions have been thoroughly vetted and evaluated, the city will host web-based meetings for residents to meet the candidates.

Former Police Chief Dan O'Shea retired last month and former Fire Chief Derek Bergsten left for a job in Colorado earlier this month.

Randy Berke is the current interim Police Chief for the Rockford Fire Department while Bob Vertiz is leading the Rockford Fire Department until his retirement in July.