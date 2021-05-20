Hawaii News Now obtains video from police shooting of teen

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii News Now has obtained body camera footage from a Honolulu police shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy suspected in a series of violent crimes. The footage from a camera worn by an officer shows him behind the car driven by the teen when he fired 10 consecutive shots at the back of the driver’s seat. The Honolulu Police Department has refused to release any footage from the April 5 shooting because there were other minors in the car. However, no faces can be seen in the footage aired by the Honolulu news station. Hawaii News Now didn’t indicate how the footage was obtained.