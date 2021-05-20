Harlem athletes make college commitments

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Some Harlem High School athletes made their college commitments official Thursday. James Cooper signed his letter of intent to play football at Iowa Western Community College, following one of the most prolific high school careers for a quarterback the NIC-10 has ever seen. He hopes Iowa Western can serve as a springboard for even greater things in the future.

"Everything they've done with their past quarterbacks, sending them on to the next level, things of that sort," Cooper said. "Just everything they've done in the past leading up to where their players have gone after leaving Iowa Western just gives me really big hope to what they can do for me. It feels amazing. The one thing I can say is this won't be the last time I'm signing anything. I'm excited for the future."

One of Cooper's biggest targets, Dezzion Jordan, also made his college commitment. He'll joing his brother, Jefferson grad Demarion Jordan, in playing college football at St. Francis in Joliet.

On the basketball court, Dominic Dawsey will stay close to home, committing to play at Rock Valley College. Dawsey led the Huskies to the NIC-10 championship game this past season, and looks forward to honing his skills in college.

"It means a lot because I've been wanting to play college basketball ever since I was a kid," Dawsey said. "This is what I always dreamed of and all the hard work finally paying off. It means a lot to have all my family and friends here and teammates and coaches here to celebrate."

It's been a successful past few months for Harlem athletics, and these Huskies will look to grow in the coming years at the college level.