‘From Chicago to Cairo;’ Mr. T encourages all Illinoisans to get vaccinated

(WSIL) — “From Chicago to Cairo” Mr. T is encouraging all Illinoisans to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

In a new PSA released by Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s Office, Mr. T says he asked people to wear masks last year and they did. So now he is asking everyone to do their part and get their shot.

Mr. T said, “I pity the fool who doesn’t get vaccinated.”

The new ad comes as Illinois’ percentage of adults fully vaccinated hits 47%.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced the 64% of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus Resources