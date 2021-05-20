‘From Chicago to Cairo;’ Mr. T encourages all Illinoisans to get vaccinated

‘From Chicago to Cairo;’ Mr. T encourages all Illinoisans to get vaccinatedNew
(WSIL) — “From Chicago to Cairo” Mr. T is encouraging all Illinoisans to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
In a new PSA released by Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s Office, Mr. T says he asked people to wear masks last year and they did. So now he is asking everyone to do their part and get their shot.
Mr. T said, “I pity the fool who doesn’t get vaccinated.”
The new ad comes as Illinois’ percentage of adults fully vaccinated hits 47%.
On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced the 64% of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
