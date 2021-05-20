Free COVID-19 Testing Available in UIC College of Medicine in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Starting Thursday, The University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford will offer free COVID-19 tests.



The campus will give PCR tests that are saliva-based and not use the typical nasal swab test. Anyone interested in the free COVID-19 test will need to make an appointment. The university says there is no minimum age requirement to get tested.



Testing will be available Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.