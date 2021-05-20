Fond du Lac’s Allen named AP Player of Year

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Fond du Lac defensive back and running back Braelon Allen has been named The Associated Press spring season player of the year by a panel of media across Wisconsin. Allen, a 6-foot-2, 240-pounder who will play for the Badgers, tied for the state lead with 21 touchdowns and ran for more than 1,000 yards. He also had 57 tackles on the other side of the ball. His coach, Steve Jorgensen, was named coach of the year as the team finished 7-0.