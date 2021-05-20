Équipe Québec _ baseball road warriors extraordinaire

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — This minor league baseball season is starting like no other for a Frontier League team from Canada. Because of COVID-19 restrictions along the US-Canadian border, Équipe Québec has begun a road trip that could last the entire 96-game season. Manager Patrick Scalabrini says his men are eager to play again. After crossing the border into New York state from Canada, the players started their sojourn with a pair of exhibition games against the Tri-City ValleyCats in Troy, New York, before departing for Pittsburgh and points west. Bus driver Eric Desdiens says he’s never had a route this long in his three decades behind the wheel.