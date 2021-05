DURAND (WREX) — After falling behind 4-0, Durand battled back to beat rival Orangeville, 5-4, to take over 1st place in the NUIC North softball standings.

Orangeville had beaten Durand, 8-0, the previous day. The Lady Bulldogs showed a lot of grit and heart to battle out of a 4-0 deficit Thursday to take the win and take a step toward a conference title. Durand has a couple of key games remaining against Pearl City next week.