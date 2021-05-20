City First Church holds 16th free food distribution

ROCKFORD (WREX) — To celebrate its 1-year partnership with the Northern Illinois Food, City First Church gave food away for free Thursday morning.

The church has now given out close to two million pounds of food to families struggling during the pandemic.

Organizers say they love the cycle of people who received help and then turn around and pay it forward.

"We have seen individuals who are pretty consistent through our early food distributions no longer be in need. What's great is some of those are coming back to deliver to other people that they know are in need. It's a really cool cycle of helping people and them helping people in their sphere of influence that they need," Adam Seaton, the spiritual growth pastor of City First Church, said.

The church says they feed roughly 1,200 households during their food distributions, which started during the pandemic last year.