Biden hails Israel-Hamas cease-fire, sees ‘opportunity’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hailing the impending cease-fire in the fighting between Israel and Hamas, saying he sees a “genuine opportunity” toward the larger goal of building a lasting peace in the Middle East. Biden is crediting the Egyptian government with playing a crucial role in brokering the cease-fire. He says he and top White House aides were intensely involved in an “hour by hour” effort to stop the bloodletting. The president spoke Thursday after Israel and Hamas announced a cease-fire would go into effect at 2 a.m. Friday, ending an 11-day war.