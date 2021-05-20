16-year-old charged with first degree murder in connection to 2020 Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police announce charges against a 16-year-old from Chicago with first degree murder in connection to a 2020 shooting.

Antwaine Storey allegedly shot and killed Bennie Johnson on the 1000 block of Broadway on December 20 of 2020. Johnson was 29.

Storey will be charged as an adult. Charges were originally filed on May 6 by Winnebago County State's Attorney J Janley.

Storey was arrested a week later in Chicago. He is now in custody in Rockford.