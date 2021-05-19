With hits now scarce, no-hitters on the rise

Sometimes, the simplest explanation is the valid one: The number of hits per game in the major leagues has plummeted, so no-hitters are on the rise. Even so, this season has been a bit extreme. Spencer Turnbull’s gem Tuesday night was the year’s fifth no-hitter, and 2021 is on pace to obliterate the modern record of seven no-hitters in a season. Cleveland and Seattle have already been no-hit twice each, and of the 20 complete games that have been pitched this season, a quarter of them have been no-hitters.