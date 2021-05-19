Vaccinated Nats player tests positive for COVID-19,

CHICAGO (AP) — An unidentified Washington Nationals player who is vaccinated and asymptomatic has tested positive for COVID-19. That player was deemed to have been in close contact with another Nationals player who is not vaccinated. Manager Dave Martinez said neither player would have been in the starting lineup against the Chicago Cubs and neither was available off the bench. Martinez thought the vaccinated player, who he said “feels fine,” might be available in a few days. The unvaccinated player may need to quarantine.