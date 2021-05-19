Thais killed by rocket in Israel part of large workforce

BANGKOK (AP) — The deaths of two Thai migrant farm workers in Israel in a rocket attack from Gaza has cast fresh light on the difficult lives thousands of Thais face far from home. It is not unusual for Thais from economically disadvantaged rural areas to seek work abroad at wages considerably higher than they could earn at home. But workers’ advocates say the hazards of war come on top of a history of poor treatment by employers and failure to enforce labor laws. Thai workers have also been killed by rocket or mortar fire in 2014, 2010 and 2004. In May 2019, another Thai migrant worker suffered injuries from a rocket that landed in the same village where Tuesday’s tragedy occurred.