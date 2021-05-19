Singapore chides Indian politician for false virus claims

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore has criticized an Indian politician for making unfounded claims on social media that a new COVID-19 variant in Singapore was particularly harmful to children and could cause a fresh surge of infections in India. Singapore’s Foreign Ministry says it summoned India’s high commissioner over the comments made by Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, India’s capital territory. Kejrival called for a halt in air traffic between the two nations because of the new “Singapore variant.” It was unclear why he made such a call because Singapore has already banned flights from India over the high number of cases there. Singapore’s Foreign Ministry says it’s disappointed that a prominent political figure had failed to ascertain the facts.