RVC softball punches ticket to nationals in search for 7th straight title

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After falling behind 3-0 in the 1st inning in game 2 of its doubleheader with College of DuPage, Rock Valley's softball team slugged 5 homeruns and didn't allow another on its way to an 11-3 win and a Region IV championship. The victory vaults RVC into the national tournament in Syracuse, N.Y., next week as the Lady Golden Eagles go after a 7th straight national championship. There was no national tournament last year after COVID-19 forced the season to be canceled in March.

"It feels great," head coach Darin Monroe said. "It's two years in the making. We would have never thought last year at this time that something would be taken away from us. It made us appreciate this moment even more."

Harlem High School grad Kirstin Fudge hit two homeruns, as did Kayla Freiburg, while Alyssa Ranchero hit a bomb of her as well. Fudge appreciates the chance to go out on top.

"This is really special because we didn't even know if this would be possible," Fudge said. "Just having this opportunity to go to nationals, to compete for a region title, it's just amazing and it feels really special to be able to do it with this group of girls."

Rock Valley won the 1st game of the doubleheader, 14-2. The Golden Eagles will try to keep building at nationals and hope to return home with more hardware for the school.