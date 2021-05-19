Skip to Content

Parade celebrates WWII Veteran’s 100th birthday

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Wednesday was a special day for Bob Babcock.

The World War II Veteran celebrated is 100th birthday with family members, friends and other vets.

Bob lives at Siena on Brendenwood, he served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during WWII.

At 5'6" he was told he was too small to drive a tank, but persisted and became a lead tank driver.

While in Europe, he was a awarded a Bronze Star.

"My favorite part is just living and being able to see my family because I have the best family," Bob said with a smile on his face as he watched cars drive by to wish him a happy birthday.

His secret to living to 100? Just keep living day after day.

