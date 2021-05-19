Midweek showers give way to summer-like heat by the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Showers and storms make up a big part of Wednesday's forecast. The upcoming heat this weekend soon takes the weather headlines.

Scattering of showers ahead:

Tuesday's widespread rain brought upwards of half an inch to most areas, which is what the region needs. As a reminder, Moderate drought has gotten into parts of the Stateline. Wednesday features more rain chances, however the coverage isn't likely to be as widespread.

Storms could develop Wednesday afternoon.

A scattering of showers exist during the morning, so have the umbrella nearby. By the late afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s, a few pop up thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Limited instability keeps the likelihood of severe weather low.

If one has outdoor plans during the afternoon hours Wednesday, there should be some dry periods to take advantage of.

Dwindling storm chances:

As high pressure slowly builds across the Eastern U.S., rain chances locally get smaller each day beyond Wednesday. Each day this work week features isolated thunderstorms during the peak heating of the afternoon. Thursday afternoon's high temperature forecast reaches into the 80s, with mid-80s looking possible Friday.

Temperatures approach 90° by the weekend.

Drier weekend gives way to heat:

An isolated chance for storms hold on during the afternoon hours Saturday and Sunday. Any storm that does manage to develop amidst summer-like heat won't last long.

The big weather headline this weekend focuses on the warmth that makes a return. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday could climb into the upper 80s. A rogue 90° reading cannot be ruled out, though.

Climbing dew points add a summer-like feel to the air.

It does appear that the warmer-than-average weather sticks around into early next week. A cold front by midweek ushers in a return to more average temperatures by late in the week.