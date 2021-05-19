Lebanese acting FM steps down over remarks on Gulf Arabs, IS

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s acting foreign minister has stepped down after he suggested in a TV interview this week that Gulf Arab countries had provided backing to extremists, helping the rise of the Islamic State group. The minister also used the term “Bedouin” in a derogatory manner, to describe Gulf Arab nationals. His remarks caused a diplomatic fracas. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait summoned the Lebanese ambassadors in their capitals in protest. They accuse the minister of violating diplomatic norms and making derogatory and racist statements. The diplomat asked Lebanon’s president on Wednesday to relieve him of his duties.