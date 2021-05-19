‘It’s just a cute destination;’ Sips & Sprinkles offers ice cream and coffee for all

BELVIDERE (WREX) — As the weather warms up, you might be looking for a new ice cream shop to try this summer.



"We've been open since 2018 and the community has just welcomed us with open arms," says Sips & Sprinkles Brand Manager Heather Steines.



The ice cream and coffee joint has a little bit of something for everyone, and that is by design according to Steines.



"We saw a need in downtown Belvidere for a year-round, local coffee and ice cream shop," she says.

"We knew we wanted artisan coffee, a chance to get an espresso drink, but also many flavors of ice cream."

You have your pick of flavors and combinations when it comes to ice cream; 36 flavors of hand-scooped options, allergen-free Dole Whip and soft-serve that has a rotating array of flavors.



They also carry their own custom blend of coffee beans roasted locally.



"It's my job to make sure that when people come in they feel welcome, they feel like its a place they want to come back to and I think that's my favorite part of it," says Steines.



The shop may be a newer destination to downtown Belvidere, but that hasn't kept families from making lasting memories.

"It's just a cute destination. It is slightly off the beaten path in downtown Belvidere. It's been a place to come, not only to make memories, but to enjoy everything that Belvidere has to offer."

Over the last three years, the shop has hosted engagements, birthday parties, family outings and the list goes on according to Steines. She says being apart of people's stories is why she loves coming into work every day.



"[It] has been the biggest blessing that we've seen," says Steines.

"It's year after year, people move away and they come back to Sips & Sprinkles because that's where they made the memories. I think that's something that's truly been special."

Sips & Sprinkles is located at 221 West Locust Street in Belvidere and is open seven days a week.



Here are the store hours:

Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.