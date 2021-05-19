Illinois State Board of Education greenlights requirement for in-person learning come fall

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In-person learning will soon be a requirement for Illinois schools starting this fall.

Today, the Illinois State Board of Education, ISBE, says it supports the move, and so do local superintendents. It will officially become a requirement when the State Superintendent Carmen Ayala signs off on the board's decision at the end of this academic year.

It's another sign that things are going back to normal.

Rockford Public School District 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett says he's happy about the decision and adds there are some social and emotional supports that schools offer and kids need.

"We're going to do everything in our power to keep children safe and we really want you back, we're really looking forward to having everybody back," Jarrett says with smile in a Zoom interview on Wednesday.

He says from day one of the pandemic, RPS has been committed to creating safe learning environments.

In its decision to recommend moving all Illinois schools to full in-person learning this fall, the Illinois State Board of Education says schools have the ability to rapidly identify new cases, something Jarrett says will be in place.

"The testing protocols will be rapid testing protocols that will allow us to test chunks of our student population as needed to make sure we're not seeing any outbreaks of any kind," Jarrett explains.

For Jarrett and Freeport School District 145 Superintendent Anna Alvarado, the ISBE's decision is some of the first guidance coming from the state on what next school year will look like. But questions still remain, like guidance on mask policies.

"We don't know the answer to that question," Jarrett says. "We will follow CDC guidelines."

But one thing that is clear, the exception for remote learning.

According to the state board's decision, "remote instruction [must] be made available for students who are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and are under a quarantine order by a local public health department or the Illinois Department of Public Health."

"I think it's really important to encourage families to come back, so I think there will be very few exceptions, if any, made," Jarrett explains.

Right now, 70 percent of students are already doing in-person learning at RPS, but Jarrett says he hopes to be as close to 100 percent of students for in-person next school year.

So as one school year ends, preparations are already beginning for the next.

And while the vaccine is not required right now, Jarrett says the district encourages students and staff to get the vaccine. He says 70 percent of staff are vaccinated.

"Frankly, the number one thing is vaccination," Jarrett says. "Our staff is highly vaccinated at this point and we believe going into the upcoming school year, the vast majority of students will have the opportunity to do so as well."