Illinois prison term loomed for suspect in Iowa girl’s death

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa parolee tentatively agreed to serve a lengthy prison term on Illinois drug charges days before he allegedly killed a 10-year-old girl, but was allowed to remain free on bond until a plea hearing. Henry Dinkins indicated during a hearing last July 7 that he would accept a deal to plead guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in Bureau County, Illinois and be sentenced to eight years. A prosecutor says Dinkins said he needed more time to get his affairs in order and a hearing was scheduled for July 22 for him to enter his plea. Police say that on early July 10, Dinkins kidnapped 10-year-old Breasia Terrell from a Davenport apartment where she was staying the night and later shot her to death.