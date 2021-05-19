Hopes fading for 38 missing after barge sinks in India storm

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian navy ships worked through the night to recover the bodies of 37 people aboard a barge that sank off Mumbai as a powerful storm lashed the region. Hopes are fading for 38 people still missing since the cyclone hit Monday. There were 188 survivors. One of them recalled that everyone on the big barge rushed to the deck sensing danger. Water gushed into the barge and it started tilting, He says the survivors bobbed up and down in life jackets up to eight hours before they were picked up by the rescuers. In another operation, a navy helicopter rescued 35 crew members of another barge, which ran aground north of Mumbai.