Groups discuss efforts to help tourism industry recover after COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As Rockford and the rest of Illinois continues to reopen, different tourism groups are looking for ways to not only bring tourists back to the Stateline, but to the state as well.

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB) hosted the 2021 Illinois Council of Convection & Visitor Bureaus (ICCVB) Spring Membership Meeting this week. The groups spent the meeting discussing how to help the tourism industry recover after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are moving into a period that looks like recovery," said RACVB President & CEO John Groh.

The groups talked about enhancing communities across Illinois. That could include adding public art or beautifying parks. It's part of their goal to develop destinations across the state. The groups also mentioned different challenges the industry faces, including the labor shortage in the U.S.

"So now we have this kind of interesting where we're like, 'go out to the restaurants!" said ICCVB Chair Jayne DeLuce. "Go out and visit places!' But at the same time, show a little grace. Be patient with that because there is not all of the servers."

Groh says based on national and regional predictions, it may take until 2024 for the tourism industry to get back to pre-pandemic levels.