Former Lt. Gov. Corinne Wood dies, served under Gov. George Ryan

(WREX) — The first woman to serve as lieutenant governor of Illinois has died.

Corinne Wood passed away after a 15-year battle with breast cancer, her husband, Paul, confirmed Tuesday evening. She was 66.

Wood, a Republican, held the lieutenant governor's job under Gov. George Ryan from 1999 to 2003.

Current Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, a Democrat, released a statement Tuesday night: