Former Lt. Gov. Corinne Wood dies, served under Gov. George Ryan

Former Lt. Gov. Corinne Wood dies, served under Gov. George RyanNew
(WREX) — The first woman to serve as lieutenant governor of Illinois has died.
Corinne Wood passed away after a 15-year battle with breast cancer, her husband, Paul, confirmed Tuesday evening. She was 66.
Wood, a Republican, held the lieutenant governor's job under Gov. George Ryan from 1999 to 2003.
Current Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, a Democrat, released a statement Tuesday night:
"It was with great sorrow that I learned of the passing of Corinne Wood who died after waging a courageous battle against breast cancer. As the first woman to serve as lieutenant governor of Illinois, she was a trailblazer bringing her authentic self to the office and elevating the issue of women’s health. She paved the way for women like me to serve in this role. My husband Bryan and I send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to the family."