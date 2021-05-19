Skip to Content

Defense to remind jurors Durst says he didn’t kill friend

12:03 am National news from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst’s lawyers are mounting a revived defense for the ailing multimillionaire at his murder trial. Durst’s lawyers are due to present a new opening statement Wednesday after a prosecutor said the real estate heir’s undoing was a sloppy mix of truth and lies told over the years to police, friends and documentary filmmakers. The case resumed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court after an unprecedented 14-month recess in the case because of the coronavirus pandemic. Durst has pleaded not guilty to killing his best friend, Susan Berman, in 2000 at her Los Angeles home. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content