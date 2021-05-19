Convictions in baby’s death tossed; couple freed from prison

ATLANTA (AP) — More than a decade after they were arrested and sentenced to life in prison in their newborn daughter’s death, Ashley and Albert Debelbot are free and struggling to start over. The Georgia Supreme Court overturned their convictions, citing an error by the prosecutor at trial. Their lawyers say medical evidence not presented at trial shows their daughter suffered brain injuries before birth, not at their hands. The couple’s lawyers say they’re victims of a rush to judgment that cost them 12 years of their lives. But the original prosecutor remains convinced of their guilt.