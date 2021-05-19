Cabo’s world-class golf scene revving back up after pandemic

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Golf in Cabo has gone from two courses in the early 1990s to one of the world’s premier destinations. The 18 courses at the tip of Baja California are pristine, are filled with spectacular views and have a laid-back vibe. Some of the world’s most acclaimed architects have designed courses in Cabo, including Robert Trent Jones, Tom Fazio, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf. Tiger Woods and Fred Couples also have designs in Cabo. The golf scene is revving back up, too, after going mostly dormant at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.