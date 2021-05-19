Brazil police investigate top Environment Ministry officials

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Federal Police have carried out searches to investigate whether key figures within the Environment Ministry facilitated illegal timber exports to the U.S. and Europe. Minister Ricardo Salles is among those being probed. The Supreme Court authorized the search of nearly three dozen locations in Sao Paulo state, the Amazonian state of Para and Brazil’s federal district, according to a police statement. The police operation stems from a justice’s determination that there appeared to be a contraband scheme with Minister Salles’ involvement.