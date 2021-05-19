Actor Masterson’s ex says she had to pull hair to stop rape

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman testified that she was five years into a relationship with actor Danny Masterson when he began having sex with her while she slept, as he often did. This time she decided to fight back, attempting to push him off before pulling his hair. The woman, identified in court only as Christine B., said Masterson hit her across the face before stopping. Masterson’s attorney said the incident was not rape. The testimony came at a Los Angeles hearing Wednesday to determine whether there is enough evidence to send Masterson to trial on three counts of rape. He has pleaded not guilty.