75-year-old convicted of 2 murders in 1970s accused of third

CHICAGO (AP) — A 75-year-old Chicago man previously convicted of two murders is accused of killing a man earlier this week near an assisted living facility and is being held without bond. Cook County prosecutors on Wednesday said Bernard Barry fatally shot 42-year-old Tyran Evans on Monday. Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy told Judge Arthur Wesley Willis that Evans approached a car Barry was sitting in and ordered him out. As Evans tried to throw a punch, Barry shot Evans in the side. He later died in a hospital. Barry was arrested at his home. Murphy said Barry was convicted of murder in 1970 and received an 8-year sentence. Five years later, Barry was convicted of another murder and received a 90-year sentence.