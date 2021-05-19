Skip to Content

2 teens killed in California party bus shooting identified

New
8:24 pm National news from the Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Relatives of two people killed after shooters opened fire on a party bus driving on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway have identified them as two teenagers who were celebrating a friend’s 21st birthday. They say they are 19-year-old Alayasia Thurston, of Oakland, and 16-year-old Zoey Hughes, of Modesto. The two were celebrating a friend’s birthday Tuesday when at least two people opened fire from another vehicle on a freeway. They then followed the bus off the freeway and continued shooting at it on city streets. Another five women were wounded.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content