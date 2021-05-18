WH memo sees economic strength where critics see fragility

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House officials are seeking to quell any anxiety about inflation and the pace of hiring. They’re issuing a memo Tuesday that highlights robust economic gains as the United States gets vaccinated and recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The memo obtained by The Associated Press makes the case to senior administration officials and members of Congress that the $1.9 trillion relief package has helped boost growth and that workers will return to jobs with “fair wages and safe work environments.” It also argues that President Joe Biden’s $4 trillion infrastructure and families plan will lay “the groundwork for strong, durable growth for decades to come.”