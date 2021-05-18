UAE to offer booster shot to recipients of Sinopharm vaccine

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates says it will offer booster shots to those who received the Chinese state-backed Sinopharm vaccine six months after vaccination. The announcement Tuesday comes after some in the UAE received a third shot amid concerns of a low antibody response from the vaccine. Last month, China’s top disease control official, in a rare acknowledgement, said current vaccines offer low protection against the coronavirus. The Sinopharm vaccine has become the linchpin of the UAE’s vaccination campaign, among the fastest in the world per capita. The country, home to the oil-rich capital of Abu Dhabi and glitzy city-state of Dubai, has raced to widespread immunity in hopes of a swift economic reopening.