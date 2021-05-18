The Latest: UN agency says situation in Gaza is dire

The U.N. humanitarian agency is describing an increasingly dire situation inside the Gaza Strip as the war between Israel and the territory’s Hamas rulers rages with no end in sight. A spokesman for the agency in Geneva says nearly 47,000 Palestinians have fled their homes during more than a week of heavy Israeli airstrikes. President Joe Biden expressed support for a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers in a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin says it is “imperative” to end the violence between Israel and the Palestinians, while Pakistan’s foreign minister was in Turkey on Tuesday seeking to mobilize international support for pressuring Israel to halt attacks on the Palestinians.