Summer heat hits once rainy weather heads out

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It will be a short while until the showery weather fully dries up. Once the rain heads out, summer heat heads in. We may see a July preview for nearly a week straight!

Soggy stretch:

Be ready for more on-and-off rainfall through Wednesday. Once we get past midweek, the rain may leave us alone for a little while.

On-and-off showers stick around for much of Wednesday morning.

Scattered showers and a slight chance for storms take us through the morning. The morning hours won't be a washout, but plan on at least a few rounds of rainy weather.

By the afternoon, the showers become a lot more isolated. Look for a lot of dry time, and watch out for a brief shower or two. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. No severe storms are expected, but if you hear thunder, head indoors and be ready for a quick downpour.

Wednesday afternoon looks drier, but a few showers and storms still pop up until the evening.

The spotty activity dries up by Wednesday evening, then we may stay dry for a while. Each day starting Thursday has a slight chance for rain, but that all depends on where the next rainy pattern lines up. For now, that looks to be well to our northwest.

We may stay dry and hot instead. A few showers may bubble up in the afternoon heat, similar to a pot of water on the stove. That said, the chances for that are slight, so we likely won't see much for rain after Wednesday.

Summer preview:

Speaking of the heat, temperatures soar starting Thursday. That day leaps into the middle 80's, then we get close to 90 degrees this weekend. Higher humidity is on the way, so the weather feels a touch muggy this weekend.

A heat wave builds in late this week, and carries on until next week.

We stay on the summer-preview train through Tuesday, which means 6 days in a row with the summer heat. This is the warmest stretch of weather since early November, so we haven't had a long stretch of heat like this in over 6 months.

The weather starts to cool off next Wednesday, as we drop to the 70's. Look for possible storms during that cool down.