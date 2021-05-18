Spain, Morocco square off after 6,000 migrants arrive by sea

MADRID (AP) — Spain is facing a humanitarian and diplomatic crisis after thousands of Moroccans took advantage of relaxed border controls in their nation to swim or paddle in inflatable boats onto European soil. By Tuesday morning, Spain said around 6,000 people had crossed the border into the city of Ceuta since the first arrivals began early Monday. The city of 85,000 people lies in North Africa on the Mediterranean Sea, separated from Morocco by a huge fence. The sudden influx of migrants has deepened the diplomatic row between Rabat and Madrid in the wake of Spain’s decision to let in for medical treatment the chief of a militant group that fights for the independence of Western Sahara.