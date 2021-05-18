Rock River Valley Blood Center looks for more donations, workers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rock River Valley Blood Center needs help. But it's not just with donations. The group is also looking for more workers.

The center says its negative blood type O+ inventory is less than a one-day supply. B+ and A+ are at two days. RRVBC Chief Operating Officer Heidi Ognibene says the blood center usually likes to have a seven-day supply.

Ognibene also says the center has 12 openings in its collections area. Workers in that area help collect blood donations. Ognibene believes this shortage of workers is directly related to the labor shortage happening in the U.S.

"We're kind of finding we're like the restaurants right now," said Ognibene. "They have a shortage of people. They aren't getting applicants. People are not coming out to work right now. They're staying home, being with their kids, whatever they're doing, choosing not to be in the workforce right now. And we're feeling that immensely."

Ognibene says if you would like to donate blood, you should schedule an appointment. To make an appointment, click HERE. To learn more about career opportunities at RRVBC, click HERE.