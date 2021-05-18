Nonprofit plans disc golf event to raise money for youth suicide prevention

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Want to help kids in our area and have fun at the same time? A disc golf fundraiser plans to raise money for youth suicide prevention.

Marshmallow's Hope will hold its inaugural fundraiser on June 5 at Anna Page Park in Rockford. It is called Disc Golf for Youth Suicide Prevention.

Marshmallow's Hope was founded by Laura Kane, after she lost her 14-year-old son Zachary Ryan Birkholz to suicide. HOPE in Marshmallow's Hope stands for hold on, pain ends.

Money from the fundraiser will go to the group's hero mentorship program where volunteers mentor kids about the importance of mental health.

"My biggest hope is that we help break the stigma," Kane said. "We let people know that they're not alone, that mental health affects everybody."

The fundraiser runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Anna Page Park. "You don't have to have any disc golf experience to play, this is for everyone," the fundraiser invitation says. Players can participate in three different divisions, novice, intermediate and expert.

The group is also looking for business event sponsors to join.