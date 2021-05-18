Newest addition to Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office is K9 Ralf

STEPEHSON COUNTY (WREX) — The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office has a new deputy, K9 Ralf.

K9 Ralf and his handler, Deputy Kevin Krahmer, graduated last week from their training academy in Michigan.

The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office says it would like to extend a huge thanks to the individuals and businesses that contributed funds towards the Sheriff's Office K-9 program.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office hopes to generate enough funds to add a second K-9 Unit for coverage on both night shifts.