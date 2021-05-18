Lowe’s in Rockford holding walk-in job fair today, looking to hire 90+ people

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're in need of a job, you may consider going to a hiring event happening Tuesday afternoon in Rockford.

Lowe's is hiring more than 90 full-time workers at its Rockford distribution center. The company says weekend, days and night shifts will all be available.

Candidates (18+) will speak with hiring managers and may receive on-the-spot offers. All offers will be contingent on a background check and drug screening, according to the company.

If you're interested, you must apply in-person from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lowe’s Rockford distribution center at 2801 South Springfield Ave.

No experience, resume or reservation is needed. Candidates just need to bring a valid photo ID. Lowe’s requires visitors to wear a mask.