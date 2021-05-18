La Russa says Mercedes made mistake hitting HR on 3-0 pitch

White Sox manager Tony La Russa says Yermín Mercedes made a “big mistake” when he crushed a 3-0 pitch from infielder Willians Astudillo for a solo homer in the ninth inning of Monday night’s 16-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The 76-year-old Hall of Fame manager said he was yelling for Mercedes to take. Instead, the rookie drove the 47-mph eephus pitch deep to center for his sixth homer — and touched off yet another debate about baseball’s unwritten rules. La Russa says Mercedes “made a mistake, so there will be a consequence that he has to endure here within our family.”