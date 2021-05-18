Hong Kong’s new Catholic bishop wants plurality respected

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s incoming Roman Catholic bishop Stephen Chow has called for plurality to be respected, in a time of polarization in the city’s Catholic community. Chow said while he had “no big plan” on how to unify a diocese that had become politically polarized over the last two years amid months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong, he believed that God wanted them to be united. He said, “Unity is not the same as uniformity” and “we need to respect plurality.” Pope Francis named Chow to the position on Monday. Chow is a school supervisor at the city’s Wah Yan College and has headed the Chinese Province of the Society of Jesus since 2018.