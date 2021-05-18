Harlem dedicates tennis courts to Dredge

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Bill Dredge has coached at Harlem for almost half a century. Now his legacy will always live on at the school. Harlem dedicated its tennis courts to Dredge, naming it the Bill Dredge Tennis Center. Dredge has coached more than 100 teams in his 46 years at the school.

"We've made a difference on a whole lot of kids and a whole lot of people, probably more than I ever would have realized," Dredge said during a rainy dedication ceremony.

Dredge has coached generations of athletes at Harlem. As much as things change, Dredge's presence was a constant for the Huskies.

"We've had families, 3 or 4 members of the same family come through and want to keep playing," Dredge explains. "I've been blessed here at Harlem to have incredible parents come in, incredible families, but more importantly unbelievable athletes."

The sign for the newly-named Bill Dredge Tennis Center reads, "Where friends and families come to play." It's a perfect slogan to sum up the impact Bill Dredge has made on the community, making friends for life while coaching generations of family members at Harlem.