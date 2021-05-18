Germany arrests businessman over dual-use exports to Russia

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have detained a businessman suspected of helping Russia purchase sophisticated machinery in breach of arms export rules. The man was detained Tuesday by German customs officials in the eastern city of Leipzig. Federal prosecutors said officers also searched premises in Leipzig and Berlin in connection with the case. The suspect is accused of running a trading company that had ties to a business in Russia controlled by a Russian intelligence agency. He now faces charges of failing to obtain export permits, breaching export bans and acting on behalf of a foreign intelligence agency.