Gas prices continue to rise as summer inches closer

Rockford (WREX) — Hitting the road this summer may cost you a little more at the pump.

National gas prices have continued to climb for months due to gasoline demand and destinations re-opening as pandemic restrictions continue to ease up. Gas Buddy says the national average gas price is expected to be $2.98 per gallon, which is about $1 higher than last summer.

Americans will also see the highest Memorial Day gas prices since 2014, when it nearly reached $4.