GAR owner Aamodt leaves behind legacy of champions, family

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Jim Aamodt brought the Midas Touch to the Gymnastic Academy of Rockford. Aamodt recently died unexpectedly, leaving behind a legacy of champions and family.

"He has coached 18 world champions, over 500 national champions, over 1,000 regional champions and over 2,000 state and local champions," Jim's daughter Bradee Aamodt says. "He just had a way to inspire you to dream big and to persevere and push yourself to the limit. And then go past that. He just pushed you to do what you thought you couldn't do."

Jim moved to Rockford in the late 1980s and took over the GAR shortly after that. He built it into a tumbling, trampoline and gymnastics hotbed, helping kids in the community bring the best out of themselves.

"He's getting phone calls from all around the world from people who knew him and loved him and learned so much from him," Jim's brother Dan Aamodt said. "It's gratifying."

That love from around the world stems from the love he put into the community, always trying to find a way to help more kids.

"He loved Rockford," Dan Aamodt said. "He did. We had lunch last Friday and he was like, 'I love this place. I love the seasons. I love going out in the winters and plowing the driveway.' He just had a love for this community."

Jim Aamodt was quite the athlete himself, finishing the Ironman World Championship race in Hawaii. He then helped his daughter Bradee train for marathons. He got to announce one of her races in Utah, a memory that will stick with her forever.

"Not only did he announce my finish across the line, but he quickly ran up and put the medal around my neck," she recalls. "That was such a special moment with my dad."

Kids from all around the Rockford region have their own special moments with coach Aamodt. But for Bradee, her dad meant the world to her.

"There's not enough words to describe my dad and yet there seem to be no words at all," she says. "He was just a rock, not just to me but to so many people. If I didn't have a date for Valentine's Day, I had a bouquet of flowers and a daddy-daughter date. If it snows, he shovels my driveway. He just was everything to me."

In an interview with WREX before his induction into the World Acrobatics Society's Gallery of Legends, Jim Aamodt expressed that more than bringing home thousands of medals, forming relationships with his athletes is what meant the most to him.

"Watching the kids' successes, not just in the gym, but some of their successes outside of the gym," he said in 2016. "The stories I get of what we were able to do to help them be better people in life. Those stories are what's really kind of cool that always come back to us. But it's mostly the camaraderie and the parents and the kids. It's just the family that we've been able to create here."

That family is now without its patriarch, but will continue to persevere through all the lessons Jim Aamodt taught them over the years.